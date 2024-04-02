Aura Minerals Triumphs with MRMR Growth

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) has released an update.

Aura Minerals Inc. has announced significant increases in its Mineral Reserves and Resources, with the addition of 2.4 million ounces in Measured & Indicated Resources and 856,000 ounces in Proven & Probable Reserves. Key developments include a major reserves boost at Apoena Mines and a new Feasibility Study for the Borborema Project, which promises to enhance production and reserves. The company’s successful exploration program, with a $24 million investment resulting in extended life of mine at several operations, underscores Aura’s ongoing commitment to growth and shareholder value.

