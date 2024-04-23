Aura Energy Expands Capital with Share Offer

Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited has announced a Share Purchase Plan (SPP Offer) to raise A$2 million by offering eligible shareholders the chance to buy additional shares without transaction costs, along with free attaching options. The offer, part of a larger effort to raise A$18.2 million, complements a prior placement that secured A$16.2 million and will conclude on May 23, 2024. Shareholders can invest between A$500 and A$30,000 in the SPP, which is conditional on shareholder approval at an upcoming meeting.

