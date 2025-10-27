Aura Biosciences Advances Eye Cancer Treatment with Phase 2 Trial Update

Aura Biosciences Inc ((AURA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Aura Biosciences Inc. is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial titled A Phase 2, Open-Label, Dose Escalation Trial Assessing the Safety, Tolerability, and Treatment Effect of Belzupacap Sarotalocan (AU-011) With Suprachoroidal Administration in Subjects With Metastases to the Choroid. The study aims to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the bel-sar treatment in patients with choroidal metastases from any primary carcinoma, highlighting its potential significance in treating eye cancer.

The intervention involves the experimental drug AU-011, administered via suprachoroidal injection using the SCS Microinjector and laser treatment. The study tests various dosages and cycles to determine optimal safety and effectiveness.

This interventional study is non-randomized and follows a sequential intervention model without masking, focusing primarily on treatment. The study’s design is straightforward, aiming to provide clear insights into the treatment’s safety profile.

The study began on October 14, 2024, with primary completion expected soon, and the last update was recorded on September 26, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

This update from Aura Biosciences could influence the company’s stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance investor confidence. The study’s progress is particularly relevant in the competitive landscape of eye cancer treatments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

