AuQ Gold Mining Secures Full Subscription for $1.0 Million Private Placement

An announcement from AuQ Gold Mining ( (TSE:AUQ) ) is now available.

AuQ Gold Mining Inc. announced that its $1.0 million non-brokered private placement has been fully subscribed and is set to close soon. The funds raised will be allocated towards exploration and engineering of the Bellechase-Timmins gold project in Quebec, acquisition and evaluation of global resource properties, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes. This financing move is expected to bolster the company’s operations and strategic positioning in the mining industry.

AUQ Gold Mining Inc. is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets, with a recent focus on the Bellechase-Timmins gold project in Quebec. The company’s goal is to conduct exploration programs on its Quebec resource properties and identify and develop other promising properties.

