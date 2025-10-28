Auna S.A. Reports Financial and Operational Insights for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Auna S.A. Class A ( (AUNA) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, Auna S.A. released a report discussing its financial condition and results of operations for the first half of 2025. The company highlighted its commitment to expanding healthcare access and improving patient experiences through its unique ‘Auna Way’ operating model. This approach focuses on high-complexity care, leveraging technology, and strategic growth in key markets. The report also updated certain risk factors and disclosures from its previous annual report, reflecting Auna’s ongoing efforts to adapt to market demands and enhance its service offerings.

The most recent analyst rating on (AUNA) stock is a Hold with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Auna S.A. Class A stock, see the AUNA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AUNA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AUNA is a Neutral.

Auna S.A. Class A’s overall stock score reflects strong earnings growth and effective financial management, as highlighted in the earnings call. However, mixed financial performance and technical indicators, along with high leverage, present risks. The stock appears undervalued, which could attract value investors.

To see Spark’s full report on AUNA stock, click here.

More about Auna S.A. Class A

Auna S.A. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing access to high-quality, value-based, and affordable care in Latin America, particularly in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company offers a range of services including hospital and clinic operations, prepaid healthcare plans, and specialized care in oncology, cardiology, and neurology. Auna aims to deliver a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem through both digital and physical channels, emphasizing prevention and patient-centered care.

Average Trading Volume: 54,856

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $455.9M

See more data about AUNA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue