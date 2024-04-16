Auna S.A. Maintains Stability Amid Colombian Oversight

Auna S.A. Class A (AUNA) has released an update.

Auna S.A., a Latin American healthcare provider, has reassured stakeholders that its Colombian operations remain stable despite the administrative control imposed by the Colombian healthcare services regulator on certain health insurance providers, including Nueva EPS and Sanitas EPS, which are key contributors to Auna’s revenue. The company continues to receive payments from these insurers without disruption and is keeping a close watch on the situation to update the market on any significant changes.

For further insights into AUNA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.