Ault Disruptive Technologies Reports Share Redemption Update

Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation recently updated shareholders on the ability to reverse redemption requests made during its initial public offering, with a deadline set for February 20, 2024. Post-deadline, a total of 121,695 shares were redeemed at approximately $11.61 each, amounting to roughly $1.43 million. Consequently, the trust account’s balance now stands at about $779,652.44, with 2,942,180 shares still in circulation, the majority of which are owned by the company’s sponsor, Ault Disruptive Technologies Company, LLC.

