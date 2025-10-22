AuKing Mining Ltd Issues Over 4 Million New Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AuKing Mining Ltd ( (AU:AKN) ) has shared an announcement.

AuKing Mining Ltd has announced the issuance of 4,034,426 fully paid ordinary shares following the conversion of unlisted options at an exercise price of $0.006, generating proceeds of $24,207. This move reflects the company’s ongoing compliance with the Corporations Act and supports its capital management strategy, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

AuKing Mining Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:AKN.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.71M

