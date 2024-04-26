Aukett Swanke Projects a Stronger Year-End

Aukett Swanke (GB:AUK) has released an update.

Aukett Swanke Group PLC, specializing in Smart Buildings, Architectural and Design Services, anticipates a more substantial loss before tax in the first half of the current financial year despite expecting higher revenues, due to delays in large contract start dates. However, the outlook for the rest of the year is positive with hopes to recover most of the early losses by year-end. The company also reports a strong start for Vanti, with over £1 million in confirmed orders since its acquisition, bolstering the Group’s Smart Buildings strategy.

