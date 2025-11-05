AudioCodes Reports Modest Growth in Q3 2025

Audiocodes ( (AUDC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Audiocodes presented to its investors.

AudioCodes Ltd., a global leader in enterprise voice and VoiceAI business solutions, specializes in transforming voice interactions into strategic business assets across various sectors including unified communications and contact center integration.

In its third quarter of 2025, AudioCodes reported a modest revenue increase of 2.2% year-over-year, reaching $61.5 million. The company highlighted significant growth in its conversational AI business, which grew by 50%, contributing to a 25% increase in annual recurring revenue.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a GAAP net income of $2.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, and a non-GAAP net income of $4.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. The company also repurchased over 1.2 million shares, costing $12.7 million, and declared a cash dividend of 20 cents per share.

AudioCodes continues to focus on its strategic priorities, particularly its Live platform and conversational AI services, which have shown strong customer interest and significant contract wins. The company’s commitment to investing in these high-growth areas is expected to drive sustained revenue growth in the medium term.

Looking ahead, AudioCodes remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, driven by its strategic investments and the ongoing transformation into an AI-driven, hybrid cloud software and services company.

