Audioboom’s Video Podcast Strategy Yields Strong Results

Audioboom ( (GB:BOOM) ) has shared an announcement.

Audioboom has announced significant progress in its podcast video operations, with over 60% of its Creator Network podcasters producing video versions and generating more than 13% of network revenue from video in June 2025. The company’s video podcasts were viewed over 22 million times, contributing to 20% of all podcast consumption across Audioboom and Adelicious. Audioboom’s monetisation platform has successfully delivered revenue streams for video creators, achieving a Revenue Per 1000 Views (RPM) of $40.74. This development positions Audioboom and its acquired network Adelicious as leaders in the growing video podcasting space, enhancing their industry positioning and providing significant revenue opportunities for creators.

More about Audioboom

Audioboom is a global leader in podcasting, with its shows downloaded 125 million times each month by over 40 million unique listeners worldwide. It is ranked as the fifth largest podcast publisher in the US by Edison Research. The company offers a scalable content business supported by its ad-tech and monetisation platform, providing commercial, distribution, marketing, and production services for a premium network of top-tier podcasts. Audioboom operates internationally, with partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, and distributes content via major platforms like Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and Spotify.

Average Trading Volume: 94,013

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £62.85M

