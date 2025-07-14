AUCYBER LIMITED Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:CYB) ) has shared an update.

AUCYBER LIMITED has announced the cessation of certain securities, specifically options that were set to expire on various dates and at various prices. The cessation, affecting a total of 2,605,000 securities, occurred due to the lapse of conditional rights as the conditions were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This announcement may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence investor perceptions and market positioning.

More about Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 93,149

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.66M

Learn more about CYB stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

