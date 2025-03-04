Auctus Investment Group Schedules General Meeting for Shareholders

Auctus Investment Group Limited ( (AU:AVC) ) just unveiled an update.

Auctus Investment Group Limited has announced a General Meeting of its shareholders scheduled for April 3, 2025, in Melbourne. The company encourages shareholders to participate by lodging their proxies before the meeting and offers the opportunity to submit questions in advance. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it provides a platform for discussing company matters and making decisions that could impact the company’s future operations and strategic direction.

More about Auctus Investment Group Limited

Auctus Investment Group Limited operates in the investment industry, focusing on providing investment opportunities and financial services to its clients. The company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and engages in various investment activities aimed at generating returns for its shareholders.

YTD Price Performance: 12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 26,733

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$50.58M

