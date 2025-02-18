Aucnet Inc. Completes Share Repurchase to Boost Shareholder Returns

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Aucnet, Inc. ( (JP:3964) ) has issued an update.

Aucnet Inc. has repurchased 1,430,000 of its own common shares at a cost of ¥3,533,530,000 using the ToSTNeT-3 system of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder returns and capital efficiency, although the company’s policy on the disposal of the repurchased shares remains undetermined.

More about Aucnet, Inc.

Aucnet Inc. is a company operating in the prime market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with a focus on improving shareholder returns and capital efficiency through strategic share repurchases.

YTD Price Performance: 2.28%

Average Trading Volume: 24,900

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen67.27B

