Auckland Airport Director Boosts Shareholding

Auckland International Airport Limited (ACKDF) has released an update.

Auckland International Airport Limited director Dean Ross Hamilton increased his shareholding through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan, acquiring 64 additional shares at a total cost of NZ$511.98. This transaction, dated 5 April 2024, raised Hamilton’s total holdings to 8,215 ordinary shares in the company. The disclosure indicates a straightforward share acquisition without any transactions involving derivatives or during closed periods.

For further insights into ACKDF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.