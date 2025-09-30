Auckland Airport Confirms Dividend Reinvestment Plan Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Auckland International Airport ( (ACKDF) ) has shared an announcement.

Auckland International Airport Limited has confirmed the price at which shares will be allotted under its Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This announcement updates a previous release and relates to the dividend distribution for the six-month period ending on June 30, 2025, with key dates including a record date of September 18, 2025, and an ex-date of September 17, 2025. This update is significant for stakeholders as it provides clarity on the financial arrangements and shareholder returns.

Auckland International Airport Limited operates in the aviation industry, providing airport facilities and services. It primarily focuses on managing and developing Auckland Airport, which is a key hub for international and domestic travel in New Zealand.

