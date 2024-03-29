Auburn National Bancorporation Welcomes New Board Members

Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) has shared an update.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has expanded its leadership team with the addition of Sandra J. Spencer and Michael A. Lawler as new directors, effective March 29, 2024. These fresh faces, recognized for their independence, will serve until the next Annual Meeting on May 14, 2024, with potential re-election on the horizon. Their appointments, which will soon see them contribute to various board committees, signal a strategic move to bolster the company’s governance as announced in a recent press release.

Learn more about AUBN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.