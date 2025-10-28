AUB Group Receives Acquisition Proposal from EQT Affiliate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from AUB Group ( (AU:AUB) ).

AUB Group Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, has recently been the subject of a conditional, non-binding, indicative proposal from Arbutus Pte. Limited, affiliated with EQT AB, to acquire 100% of its shares at $45.00 per share. This follows a previous unsolicited proposal at $43.00 per share. The proposal’s emergence has led to a trading halt in AUB’s securities after a related article appeared in the Australian Financial Review, prompting AUB to confirm the proposal publicly.

More about AUB Group

Average Trading Volume: 289,181

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.74B

