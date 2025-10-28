AUB Group Receives Acquisition Proposal from EQT Affiliate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AUB Group ( (AU:AUB) ) has shared an announcement.

AUB Group Limited has received an unsolicited, non-binding indicative proposal from Arbutus Pte. Limited, affiliated with EQT AB, to acquire 100% of AUB through a scheme of arrangement. The proposal offers AUB shareholders $45.00 cash per share, subject to conditions such as exclusivity and due diligence. The AUB Board has agreed to enter into a confidentiality and exclusivity agreement with EQT to further explore the proposal, although there is no guarantee of a transaction. Shareholders are advised that no action is required at this stage, and further updates will be provided as necessary.

AUB Group Limited (ASX: AUB) is an ASX200 listed company that operates as a group of insurance brokers and underwriting agencies. With approximately 579 locations, the company employs over 6,000 team members who serve around 1,200,000 clients, facilitating the placement of over $11 billion in insurance premiums with both local and foreign insurers.

