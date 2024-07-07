AUB Group Director Buys Company Shares

AUB Group Limited (AU:AUB) has released an update.

AUB Group Limited director Richard David Deutsch has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 1,090 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares at a total value of $29,975. The transaction, part of the AUB Share Purchase Plan announced previously, has raised Deutsch’s total holdings to 4,340 shares. No disposals were reported, and the changes in director’s interest were not conducted during a closed period.

