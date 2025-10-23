AT&T Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

At&t Inc ( (T) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information At&t Inc presented to its investors.

AT&T Inc. is a leading telecommunications company in the United States, providing wireless, broadband, and fiber connectivity services to millions of consumers and businesses. Known for its extensive network coverage and innovative technology solutions, AT&T continues to play a significant role in the telecommunications industry.

AT&T reported strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, driven by robust customer demand for its wireless and fiber services. The company highlighted its strategic focus on investment-led growth and convergence, which has positioned it to meet its full-year financial targets.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include revenues of $30.7 billion, a 1.6% increase from the previous year, and a significant rise in net income to $9.7 billion, largely due to a gain from the sale of its DIRECTV investment. The company also reported a free cash flow of $4.9 billion and continued growth in its mobility and consumer wireline segments. Notably, AT&T added 405,000 postpaid phone subscribers and saw a 16.8% increase in consumer fiber broadband revenues.

Strategically, AT&T announced significant acquisitions, including fiber assets from Lumen and wireless spectrum licenses from EchoStar, aimed at expanding its network capabilities. These transactions are expected to enhance AT&T’s service offerings and support long-term growth, although they will initially have a limited impact on adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

Looking ahead, AT&T remains confident in its ability to achieve its financial guidance for 2025, with expectations for continued revenue growth and strategic investments. The company plans to maintain its focus on customer growth and network expansion, positioning itself for sustained success in the evolving telecommunications landscape.

