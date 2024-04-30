Atrum Coal Secures Funds Amidst Alberta Litigation

Atrum Coal Ltd (AU:ATU) has released an update.

Atrum Coal Ltd successfully completed a capital raising initiative, securing approximately A$5.0 million through a non-renounceable entitlement offer to support litigation against the Government of Alberta and cover operational expenses. The litigation concerns the alleged de facto expropriation of the company’s Elan Coal leases, with a trial date set for early 2025. Meanwhile, Atrum is exploring the sale of its Groundhog and Panorama projects and has maintained a debt-free status with A$4.664M in cash reserves as of March 31, 2024.

