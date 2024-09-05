Atrium Mortgage Announces September Dividend, Offers DRIP

Atrium Mortgage Invest (TSE:AI) has released an update.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation has declared a monthly dividend of $0.075 per share for September 2024, to be paid in October, with an annual rate of $0.90 per share. The company also provides a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) offering shareholders a discount on reinvested dividends, reinforcing its commitment to stable and secure shareholder returns.

For further insights into TSE:AI stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.