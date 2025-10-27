AtriCure’s Cryoablation Study: A New Frontier in Pain Management

Atricure, Inc. ((ATRC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The clinical study titled ‘Cryo NerVe Block Extremity AmputatioN RegIStry for Post Operative and pHantom Limb Pain (VANISH)’ aims to evaluate the usage of AtriCure’s cryoablation device in nerve freezing during amputation procedures. The study seeks to gather real-world data on the safety and performance of this device, which is significant for improving post-operative and phantom limb pain management.

Intervention/Treatment: The study focuses on the cryoablation device, a type of cryoanalgesia. This device applies extreme cold to nerves, causing a temporary conduction block to manage chronic and phantom limb pain.

Study Design: This observational study uses a cohort model to collect data over five years. It does not involve allocation or masking, focusing instead on real-world application and outcomes of the cryoablation device.

Study Timeline: The study began on March 19, 2025, with its latest update on October 16, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely data collection and analysis.

Market Implications: This study update could positively influence AtriCure’s stock performance by demonstrating the potential of its cryoablation device in a new application area. As the company gathers more data, investor sentiment may improve, especially if results show significant benefits over competitors in pain management post-amputation.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

