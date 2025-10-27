Atossa Therapeutics Advances Breast Cancer Treatment with (Z)-Endoxifen Study

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. ((ATOS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 2 trial titled A Phase 2 Trial of (Z)-Endoxifen + Goserelin as Neoadjuvant Treatment for Premenopausal Women With ER+, HER2-, Breast Cancer. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of (Z)-endoxifen, a selective estrogen receptor modulator, in slowing or stopping tumor growth in premenopausal women with ER+/HER2- breast cancer. The significance of this study lies in its potential to offer a new treatment option for this specific patient group.

The interventions being tested include (Z)-endoxifen, administered orally, and goserelin, a subcutaneous implant. (Z)-endoxifen is designed to block estrogen from attaching to cancer cells, while goserelin temporarily halts estrogen production by the ovaries.

This interventional study is non-randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking. The primary purpose is treatment, focusing on the reduction of Ki-67 levels, a biomarker associated with tumor growth.

The study began on October 26, 2022, with a primary completion date yet to be determined. The latest update was submitted on October 6, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Atossa Therapeutics’ stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and position the company as a leader in breast cancer treatment. Competitors in the oncology sector will likely monitor these developments closely.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue