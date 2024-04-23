Atomos Ltd. Announces Entitlement Offer

Atomos Ltd. (AU:AMS) has released an update.

Atomos Ltd. is launching a 1 for 1 non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to raise A$8 million, with shares priced at A$0.02 each, and a bonus option for every two shares subscribed, exercisable at A$0.03 until November 2025. Eligible shareholders have the opportunity to apply for additional shares beyond their entitlement, subject to availability and potential scale-back. The offer closes on 13 May 2024, with several actions available to shareholders, including full acceptance, partial acceptance, or application for extra securities.

