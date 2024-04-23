Atomos Ltd Announces A$8M Entitlement Offer

Atomos Ltd. (AU:AMS) has released an update.

Atomos Limited has announced a 1 for 1 non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise A$8 million, with an additional option incentive, to repay debt, restructure, and develop new products. The offer is fully underwritten by Henslow and sub-underwritten by a major shareholder, Domazet FT3 Pty Ltd. Unfortunately, the offer will not be extended to shareholders outside of Australia, New Zealand, and the UK due to the cost and complexity of complying with international regulations.

