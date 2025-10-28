Atomos Limited Returns to Profitability with Strong Q1 FY26 Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Atomos ( (AU:AMS) ).

Atomos Limited has reported a return to EBITDA profitability in Q1 FY26, marking its first positive EBITDA quarter since Q4 FY22. The company achieved sales of $10.5 million, driven by strong demand for its flagship Ninja and Shinobi products. The positive financial performance is attributed to a successful repositioning of its business strategy, including a robust product range and an effective omni-channel sales approach. The company has also implemented strict cost controls and maintained a strong engineering and R&D capability. Looking ahead, Atomos expects continued sales momentum into Q2 FY26, with sales projected to exceed Q1 results.

Atomos Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on the development and sale of video equipment and software. The company’s primary products include the Ninja and Shinobi lines, which are popular in the market for their advanced features. Atomos has a strong market presence in regions such as Australia, the USA, the UK, Germany, China, and Japan.

