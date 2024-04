Atomos Ltd. (AU:AMS) has released an update.

Atomos Limited has announced a new securities placement with the intention to issue a maximum of 50 million options, each granting the right to acquire one fully paid ordinary share at an exercise price of $0.03, expiring on 30th November 2025. The proposed issue date is set for 21st May 2024.

