Atomos Limited has announced a significant change in Director Jeromy Michael Young’s interests, with the lapse of 432,955 options due to unmet IPO hurdles. Consequently, Young’s direct interest in the company now stands at 96,037 fully paid ordinary shares. This change reflects a notable adjustment in the director’s stake in the company.

