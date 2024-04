Atomos Ltd. (AU:AMS) has released an update.

Atomos Limited has reported a change in director Jeromy Michael Young’s interests, with the disposal of 432,955 options due to unmet hurdles related to the company’s initial public offering. Following the lapse of these options, Young continues to hold 96,037 fully paid ordinary shares in the company. The transaction did not involve any monetary consideration.

