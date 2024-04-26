Atomos Corrects Share Offer Timetable

Atomos Ltd. (AU:AMS) has released an update.

Atomos Limited has announced corrections to their Entitlement Offer dates for shareholders, rectifying minor typographical errors in the initial timetable. The adjusted dates now reflect that the new issue and quotation dates for the Entitlement Offer Shares and Options are set for 20th and 21st May 2024, respectively. The company has disseminated an updated letter to eligible shareholders to communicate these changes.

For further insights into AU:AMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.