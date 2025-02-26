Atomo Diagnostics to Release H1 FY25 Results and Host Investor Webinar

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd. ( (AU:AT1) ) has provided an announcement.

Atomo Diagnostics Limited announced the release of its H1 FY25 results, scheduled for 28 February 2025, with a subsequent results briefing webinar for analysts and investors on 3 March 2025. This announcement signifies Atomo’s ongoing commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, potentially impacting its market position and investor relations positively.

More about Atomo Diagnostics Ltd.

Atomo Diagnostics Limited is an Australian-headquartered medical device company specializing in unique, integrated rapid diagnostic test devices for the global diagnostic market. The company focuses on simplifying testing procedures and enhancing usability and reliability for rapid point-of-care and at-home testing applications. Atomo has commercialized several products internationally and has supply agreements for testing applications targeting infectious diseases, including COVID-19, HIV, viral vs bacterial differentiation, and female health.

YTD Price Performance: -5.00%

Average Trading Volume: 188,787

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$12.14M

