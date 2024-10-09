ATOME Energy Deputy Chairman Buys Shares

Atome Energy PLC (GB:ATOM) has released an update.

ATOME Energy PLC’s Deputy Chairman, Richard Day, has shown confidence in the company’s prospects by purchasing 17,000 ordinary shares, now holding a total stake of 0.16%. This investment aligns with ATOME’s ongoing development of green fertiliser projects in Paraguay and Central America, powered entirely by renewable energy. The company, which is actively negotiating project finance and securing offtake agreements, is bolstered by a green-focused board and major shareholders including prominent fund managers and global tech companies.

