ATN International Reports Steady Growth in Q3 2025

Atn International, Inc. ( (ATNI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Atn International, Inc. presented to its investors.

ATN International, Inc., headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a prominent provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, operating in both the United States and international markets, with a focus on rural and remote areas demanding infrastructure investments.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, ATN International, Inc. announced a 3% increase in revenues to $183.2 million compared to the same period last year, alongside a notable improvement in operating income and net income, reflecting the company’s ongoing business transition and operational focus.

Key financial highlights include a 9% increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $49.9 million, a net income of $4.3 million, and a net debt ratio of 2.47x. The company also reported an 8% growth in high-speed broadband homes passed and a 1% increase in total high-speed subscribers. Capital expenditures for the year-to-date period were $60.9 million, with a net cash flow from operating activities of $97.7 million.

Looking ahead, ATN International remains optimistic, refining its Adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2025 while reaffirming expectations for revenue, capital expenditures, and net debt ratio. The company continues to focus on strategic growth and operational efficiency to drive long-term value creation for shareholders.

