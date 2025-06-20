ATN International Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

ATN International ( (ATNI) ) just unveiled an update.

On June 17, 2025, ATN International, Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders where key decisions were made regarding the company’s governance and financial oversight. Stockholders elected seven directors to the board, approved executive compensation through a non-binding advisory vote, and ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

Spark’s Take on ATNI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ATNI is a Neutral.

ATN International’s overall score reflects profitability challenges and technical indicators pointing to a bearish trend. While strategic expansions and cash flow improvements offer potential, negative earnings and valuation metrics weigh heavily. The high dividend yield provides some value attraction, but sustainability concerns remain.

More about ATN International

ATN International, Inc. operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services and products focused on connectivity and communication solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 56,983

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $234.8M

