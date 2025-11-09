Atmus Filtration Technologies Reports Strong Earnings and Strategic Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Atmus Filtration Technologies Reports Strong Earnings and Strategic Growth

Atmus Filtration Technologies Reports Strong Earnings and Strategic Growth

Atmus Filtration Technologies, Inc. ((ATMU)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Atmus Filtration Technologies, Inc. recently held its earnings call, revealing a strong financial performance and strategic advancements. The company celebrated the completion of its operational separation from Cummins and raised its revenue expectations. Despite these positive developments, Atmus acknowledged challenges such as market uncertainties and a persistent freight recession.

Operational Separation Completion

Atmus Filtration Technologies has successfully completed its operational separation from its former parent company, Cummins. This significant milestone marks a new chapter for Atmus, allowing it to operate independently and focus on its strategic goals.

Strong Financial Performance

The company reported a 10.9% increase in sales, reaching $448 million compared to $404 million last year. This growth was driven by higher volumes, improved pricing, and favorable foreign exchange rates, showcasing Atmus’s robust financial health.

Share Repurchase Program

Atmus accelerated its share repurchase program, buying back $30 million worth of stock in the third quarter. This brings the total repurchases for the year to $61 million, reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial stability and future prospects.

Safety Milestone

The company achieved a noteworthy safety milestone, marking two years without a serious injury. This accomplishment underscores Atmus’s commitment to maintaining a safe working environment for its employees.

Increased Revenue Expectations

Atmus has raised its total company revenue expectations to a range of $1.72 billion to $1.745 billion, representing an increase of 3% to 4.5% compared to the prior year. This upward revision reflects the company’s positive outlook on its growth trajectory.

Market Uncertainties

The company faces ongoing uncertainties related to Section 232 tariffs for medium and heavy-duty trucks and the upcoming 2027 emissions requirements. These factors could impact future market conditions and demand.

Continued Freight Recession

Atmus anticipates that freight activity will remain flat year-over-year, with no significant improvement expected in the first half of 2026. This continued freight recession poses a challenge to the company’s growth in this sector.

Higher Effective Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 increased to 23.6% from 18.4% last year. This rise was attributed to changes in the mix of earnings and recent U.S. tax legislation.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, Atmus provided robust forward-looking guidance. The company expects its full-year revenue to range between $1.72 billion and $1.745 billion, with adjusted EBITDA margins projected to be between 19.5% and 20%. Additionally, adjusted EPS is anticipated to fall between $2.50 and $2.65. Atmus emphasized its four-pillar growth strategy, which includes expanding first-fit customer reach, accelerating aftermarket growth, transforming the supply chain, and entering industrial filtration markets through acquisitions.

In summary, Atmus Filtration Technologies’ earnings call reflected a positive sentiment with strong financial performance and strategic progress. The company is poised for growth with increased revenue expectations and a clear strategic direction, despite facing market uncertainties and a freight recession. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to Atmus’s continued focus on safety, financial stability, and strategic expansion.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement