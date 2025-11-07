Atmos Energy Reports Strong Earnings and Raises Dividend

Atmos Energy ( (ATO) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Atmos Energy presented to its investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, a natural gas-only distributor and S&P 500 company, is headquartered in Dallas and serves approximately 3.4 million customers across eight states, primarily in the South. The company is known for its focus on safety, reliability, and modernizing its infrastructure.

In its latest earnings report for fiscal year 2025, Atmos Energy announced a net income of $1.2 billion, translating to earnings of $7.46 per diluted share. The company also highlighted its capital expenditures of $3.6 billion, with a significant portion dedicated to enhancing safety and reliability.

Key financial metrics from the report include a strong equity capitalization of 60.3% and available liquidity of $4.9 billion. Atmos Energy also implemented $333.6 million in annualized regulatory outcomes, showcasing its robust financial health and strategic focus. Looking ahead, the company forecasts earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2026 to be between $8.15 and $8.35, with capital expenditures expected to reach approximately $4.2 billion.

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per common share, indicating an annual dividend of $4.00 for fiscal 2026, marking a 14.9% increase over the previous year. This decision underscores the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

As Atmos Energy continues to execute its strategy of safe and reliable operations, the company remains focused on modernizing its systems and infrastructure. The management’s outlook for fiscal 2026 reflects confidence in sustaining growth and enhancing shareholder value.

