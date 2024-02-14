Atlas Energy Strengthens Board with Energy Expert Mike Howard

Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) has released an update.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has bolstered its Board of Directors by appointing Mike Howard, an accomplished energy sector veteran and entrepreneur, as Class I director and a member of its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. With a successful background including founding Howard Midstream Energy Partners and executive roles at Energy Transfer Partners, Howard brings extensive experience to Atlas Energy, where he’s recognized for his independence under SEC and NYSE guidelines. Alongside his board responsibilities, Howard is set to receive the company’s standard non-employee director compensation, assuring his commitment to Atlas Energy’s future.

