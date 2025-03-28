Atlas Cycles Announces Trading Window Closure

Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd. ( (IN:ATLASCYCLE) ) has issued an update.

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited has announced the closure of its trading window in compliance with SEBI regulations and its own Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. The trading window will be closed from April 1, 2025, until 48 hours after the announcement of the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter and financial year ending March 31, 2025. This move is aimed at preventing insider trading and ensuring transparency in the company’s financial disclosures.

More about Atlas Cycles Haryana Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 24.77%

Average Trading Volume: 6,252

Current Market Cap: 620.8M INR

