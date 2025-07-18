Atlas Copco Reports Mixed Q2 Results Amid Economic Uncertainty

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Atlas Copco AB ( ($SE:ATCO.A) ) has provided an update.

Atlas Copco reported a mixed performance in Q2 2025, with stable demand for its products and services despite macroeconomic uncertainties. The company experienced an 8% decrease in order intake and revenues, impacted by currency headwinds and a slight organic decline. However, the company continued to expand its capabilities through acquisitions and the inauguration of a new campus in China, indicating a focus on strengthening its production and innovation capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:ATCO.A) stock is a Hold with a SEK200.00 price target.

More about Atlas Copco AB

Atlas Copco Group is a leading provider of technology solutions that drive innovation and success for its customers. The company operates in four main business areas: compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, and industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions. In 2024, the Group reported revenues of BSEK 177 and employed approximately 55,000 people.

Average Trading Volume: 5,213,983

Current Market Cap: SEK735.1B

