Atlas Copco Reports Mixed Q2 2025 Results Amid Currency Challenges

Atlas Copco AB ( ($SE:ATCO.A) ) has issued an announcement.

Atlas Copco AB reported a mixed second-quarter performance for 2025, with an 8% decrease in both orders received and revenues due to currency headwinds and mixed demand across product lines. Despite these challenges, the company maintained a healthy cash flow and a robust operating profit margin of 20.6%. The outlook remains uncertain due to global economic conditions, but customer activity is expected to remain stable, indicating resilience in Atlas Copco’s market positioning.

More about Atlas Copco AB

Atlas Copco AB is a leading industrial company based in Sweden, specializing in compressors, vacuum solutions, and industrial power tools. The company focuses on providing sustainable productivity solutions to various industries worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 5,213,983

Current Market Cap: SEK735.1B

