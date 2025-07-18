Atlas Copco Reports Mixed Q2 2025 Results Amid Currency Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Atlas Copco AB ( ($SE:ATCO.A) ) has issued an announcement.
Atlas Copco AB reported a mixed second-quarter performance for 2025, with an 8% decrease in both orders received and revenues due to currency headwinds and mixed demand across product lines. Despite these challenges, the company maintained a healthy cash flow and a robust operating profit margin of 20.6%. The outlook remains uncertain due to global economic conditions, but customer activity is expected to remain stable, indicating resilience in Atlas Copco’s market positioning.
The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:ATCO.A) stock is a Buy with a SEK167.00 price target.
More about Atlas Copco AB
Atlas Copco AB is a leading industrial company based in Sweden, specializing in compressors, vacuum solutions, and industrial power tools. The company focuses on providing sustainable productivity solutions to various industries worldwide.
Average Trading Volume: 5,213,983
Current Market Cap: SEK735.1B
