Atlantic Union Bankshares Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

An announcement from Atlantic Union Bankshares ( (AUB) ) is now available.

Atlantic Union Bankshares reported a net income of $89.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, with adjusted operating earnings of $119.7 million. The company experienced a decrease in net interest income due to lower interest income on loans held for sale, influenced by the sale of $2.0 billion in commercial real estate loans. Despite these challenges, Atlantic Union is committed to achieving expectations related to its acquisition of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. The bank’s asset quality improved with a decrease in nonperforming assets, although net charge-offs increased due to specific loan charge-offs.

Spark’s Take on AUB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AUB is a Outperform.

Atlantic Union Bankshares shows strong financial performance with robust revenue and cash flow growth, supported by a successful acquisition and integration of Sandy Spring Bank. However, technical indicators suggest potential short-term bearish trends, and challenges remain in maintaining profitability and managing increased non-performing assets post-acquisition. The stock’s reasonable valuation and attractive dividend yield provide additional support.

More about Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is a regional bank headquartered in the lower Mid-Atlantic, with operations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and a growing presence in North Carolina. The company focuses on sustainable, profitable growth and building long-term value for its shareholders, transitioning from a Virginia community bank to the largest regional bank in its area.

Average Trading Volume: 1,068,617

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.86B

