Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Positive Earnings Call Highlights

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Positive Earnings Call Highlights

Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Positive Earnings Call Highlights

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation ((AUB)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s recent earnings call exuded a generally positive sentiment, highlighting the successful integration of Sandy Spring, robust fee income, and improved credit quality. However, the call also acknowledged challenges such as merger-related costs, increased charge-offs, and heightened competition in lending markets.

Successful Sandy Spring Integration

The integration of Sandy Spring is progressing smoothly, with the core systems conversion completed and the closure of five overlapping branches. This strategic move has unified the bank under the Atlantic Union Bank brand, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion efforts.

Loan and Deposit Growth

Atlantic Union Bankshares reported a quarterly loan growth of approximately 0.5% annualized, with a more substantial average loan growth of 4.3% annualized quarter-over-quarter. Additionally, noninterest-bearing deposits saw an annualized growth of about 4% in the third quarter, indicating a healthy financial position.

Improvement in Credit Quality

The bank’s credit quality showed notable improvement, with third-quarter nonperforming assets at 0.49% of loans and a significant decrease in criticized asset levels by over $250 million, or 16%. This reflects the company’s effective risk management strategies.

Steady Net Interest Margin

The reported FTE net interest margin remained steady at 3.83%, with improvements noted when excluding accretion income impacts. This stability is a positive indicator for the bank’s financial health.

Strong Fee Income

Fee income was robust, with approximately $1 million of swap income attributed to the former Sandy Spring Bank. The bank also noted increased wealth management opportunities, contributing to its strong financial performance.

Merger-Related Costs Impact

Merger-related costs continued to impact the quarter, creating some noise in the financial results. Despite these costs, the bank remains focused on achieving its cost savings targets from the Sandy Spring acquisition.

Increase in Charge-Offs

The bank experienced an increase in net charge-offs due to two commercial and industrial loans, one of which involved a borrowing base misrepresentation. This highlights the challenges in maintaining loan quality amidst a competitive market.

Competition in Loan Markets

Increased competition in lending markets has been noted, affecting the bank’s loan growth potential. This competitive landscape poses challenges for sustaining growth in the lending sector.

Potential Government Shutdown Impact

Concerns were raised about the potential impact of a prolonged government shutdown on consumer customers and commercial activity, particularly in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. This remains a risk factor for the bank’s operations.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Atlantic Union Bankshares provided guidance on several financial metrics. The company expects the net interest margin to improve in the fourth quarter, with year-end loan balances projected between $27.7 billion and $28 billion. Despite a decrease in deposits, noninterest-bearing deposits grew by about 4% annualized. The bank reaffirmed its full-year net charge-off ratio guidance and anticipates maintaining strong financial performance into 2026.

In summary, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s earnings call reflected a positive outlook with successful integration efforts and improved credit quality. While challenges such as merger-related costs and competitive pressures persist, the bank remains optimistic about its financial performance and growth prospects.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement