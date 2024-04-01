Atlantic Union Bankshares Completes Strategic Merger

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) has provided an update.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation successfully completed its merger with American National Bankshares Inc., uniting the two entities under Atlantic Union’s banner. As a result of the merger, shareholders of American National saw their common stock converted into Atlantic Union shares at a predetermined ratio, with Atlantic Union’s board of directors expanding to include two former American National board members. This strategic move promises to reshape the banking landscape, offering a stronger, unified financial institution to stakeholders and customers alike.

