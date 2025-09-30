Atlantic Sapphire Approves Convertible Loan to Boost Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Atlantic Sapphire ( (AASZF) ) has shared an announcement.

Atlantic Sapphire ASA has announced the approval of a convertible loan during an extraordinary general meeting. Key insiders and associates have subscribed to the loan, which will consolidate previous loans and associated fees. This financial move is expected to support the company’s ongoing expansion efforts and strengthen its position in the sustainable aquaculture industry.

More about Atlantic Sapphire

Atlantic Sapphire is a pioneer in land-raised salmon farming, focusing on sustainable protein production. The company operated an innovation center in Denmark until 2021 and is now scaling up production in the US, with facilities in Homestead, Florida. Their operations aim to increase annual salmon production capacity significantly, with a long-term target of over 100,000 tons.

Average Trading Volume: 89,982

Current Market Cap: NOK272.5M

See more data about AASZF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue