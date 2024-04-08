Atlantic Lithium Directors Bolster Shareholdings

Atlantic Lithium Ltd. (GB:ALL) has released an update.

Atlantic Lithium Ltd., poised to establish Ghana’s inaugural lithium mine, announced its directors and key management personnel acquired 10,152,227 shares worth A$5.19 million over the past 13 months. The company, listed on AIM and ASX, is progressing its Ewoyaa Lithium Project, which is set to become one of the world’s largest spodumene concentrate mines with a forecasted 12-year production. The project, backed by a Mining Lease awarded in October 2023, also includes extensive and promising exploration licenses in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

