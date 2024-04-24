Atlantic Lithium Advances Ghana’s First Lithium Project

Atlantic Lithium Ltd. (GB:ALL) has released an update.

Atlantic Lithium Ltd., focused on developing Ghana’s first lithium mine at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, has reported key advancements in its latest Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report. The company has demonstrated strong local community support, completed crucial studies, and engaged with engineering firms for its upcoming EPCM contract. Moreover, with the successful US$5 million investment from the Minerals Income Investment Fund of Ghana, Atlantic Lithium is on track to break ground later this year, while also receiving significant global interest for its spodumene concentrate.

