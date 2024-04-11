Atlanta Braves Holdings Q1 Earnings Call and Q&A Session

Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc Class A (BATRA) has issued an update.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. invites shareholders and analysts to join a Q&A session at the end of Liberty Media Corporation’s first quarter earnings call on May 8th at 10 a.m. E.T. This is an opportunity to ask questions about the company’s performance and future prospects. The details of the call and its contents will be submitted to the SEC to meet public disclosure regulations.

