ATI Secures New Credit Agreement with Major Banks

ATI ( (ATI) ) has provided an announcement.

On June 13, 2025, ATI Inc. and its subsidiaries entered into a Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with several financial institutions, including PNC Bank and Bank of America. This agreement, which extends through June 13, 2030, includes a $200 million term loan and a $600 million revolving credit facility. It allows for additional borrowing options and is secured by the company’s accounts receivable and inventory. The agreement outlines specific financial covenants and conditions under which the company must operate, including maintaining a fixed charge coverage ratio and minimum liquidity.

The most recent analyst rating on (ATI) stock is a Buy with a $55.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ATI stock, see the ATI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ATI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ATI is a Outperform.

ATI’s overall stock score is driven by robust financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, offset by high valuation concerns and potential technical pullback risks due to overbought conditions.

More about ATI

Average Trading Volume: 2,447,777

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.59B

